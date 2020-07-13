Kollam school secures 100% pass in ICSE exams

KOLLAM

13 July 2020 23:00 IST

Holy Trinity Anglo-Indian International School, Thevalakkara, has secured 100% results in ICSE Class 10 and Plus Two exams, the results which were declared today.

A pressnote issued here said of the 93 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 65 students got distinction and the rest first class.

Distinction

Among those who took Plus Two exam, 60 students got distinction and the rest first class.

Advertising

Advertising

Mahima Susan Vaidyan, the Class X student who got 98.4% marks, and Ria Rachael Koshy, the Plus Two student who got 95% marks are the toppers, the pressnote added.