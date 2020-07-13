Kollam school secures 100% pass in ICSE exams

Holy Trinity Anglo-Indian International School, Thevalakkara, has secured 100% results in ICSE Class 10 and Plus Two exams, the results which were declared today.

A pressnote issued here said of the 93 students who appeared for the Class X exam, 65 students got distinction and the rest first class.

Distinction

Among those who took Plus Two exam, 60 students got distinction and the rest first class.

Mahima Susan Vaidyan, the Class X student who got 98.4% marks, and Ria Rachael Koshy, the Plus Two student who got 95% marks are the toppers, the pressnote added.