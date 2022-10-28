KOLLAM Kollam Sahodaya Kalotsav ‘Sargolsavam 2022’ will be held at the St John’s school in Anchal from November 2 to 5. N.K Premachandran, MP, will inaugurate the event. Fr. Abraham Thalothil, president, Kollam Sahodaya, will preside over the function. Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis and actor Tiny Tom will be the chief guests. P.S Supal, MLA, Kollam district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel and Anchal grama panchayat president S. Baiju will also speak on the occasion. Over 3,100 students from 45 schools in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts will participate in various competitions. A total of 146 events will be held in 11 stages, said the organisers at a press meet here on Friday.
Kollam Sahodaya Kalotsav from November 2
