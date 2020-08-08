Kollam rushes an ‘expert’ team to Pathanamthitta

This year they will have to brave the extra threat of the pandemic and loss of livelihood due to the extended fishing ban. But none of this could stop the fishers of Kollam from leaving for the flood-hit parts of Pathanamthitta with their boats on Saturday morning. Twenty-four fishers and 10 boats from the district are currently at Pathanamthitta, a reserve task force all set for any contingency.
2018, 2019 floods
Many of them were part of the rescue teams in the 2018 and 2019 floods, but this year their task seems all the more challenging. “We know about the virus, but now saving lives is more important,” says 51-year-old Joseph, who was in the rain-ravaged Aranmula during the last two floods.
He agrees his community is already in dire straits due to the fishing ban. “First the pandemic and then the weather stopped us from venturing into the sea. But as someone who had seen the misery of flood victims I had no doubts. I am not afraid of the disease,” says the fisher from Moothakara.
It was during a meeting of Harbour Management Society on Friday that the request from Pathanamthitta came up. “The meeting was to fix the rates of fish after the ban and at first some people were a little apprehensive. But despite all the anxieties, they agreed to go and they were given essential supplies and safety products. They will stay in Pathanamthitta till the situation changes. We can arrange more fishers and boats in case of emergency,” says Kollam district Matsya Thozhilali Union president H. Basil Lal.
The boats were transported in trucks and the rescue activities will be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
