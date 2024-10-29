Kollam revenue district science fair gets under way

Science fairs in schools are important platforms for developing scientific temper and logical thinking in students, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating the Kollam revenue district science fair at St. Joseph’s Convent GHSS here on Tuesday. “Many modern technologies were invented by young people, including teenagers. The government has come up with various schemes to encourage such innovations and thereby generate various employment opportunities. The government is providing great support to institutions, including start-ups, to carry out further studies and research on many inventions that can be commercially exploited,” he said.

M. Mukesh, MLA, presided over the function and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan inaugurated the expo. District Collector N. Devidas delivered the keynote address while Deputy Director of Education K.I. Lal and other officials spoke on the occasion.

Science, mathematics, social science, work experience and IT fairs along with vocational expo will be held over two days. Apart from St. Joseph’s, the other venues include Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS, Krist Raj HSS, and St. Aloysius HSS. The stall of the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the main venue offered free diagnosis of lifestyle diseases.

Various challenges were organised as part of building houses for Wayanad landslides survivors. Photo exhibition, ‘selfie booth’ and signature canvas were also set up as part of anti-drug campaign.

The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by Mayor Prasanna Ernst at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.