Kollam revenue district science fair from today

Various events in connection with Kollam Revenue District Science Festival will be held on October 24 at 25 at different venues.

Science fair will take place on October 24 at Government Boys Higher Secondary School from 9.30 a.m. and Mathematics Fair will be held on the same day at St. Aloysius Higher Secondary School.

On October 25 events in social science and work experience will be held in Government Boys Higher Secondary School and St. Aloysius Higher Secondary School respectively. Information technology fair will be held on October 24 and 25 at Vimala Hridaya Higher Secondary School. Students representing various schools qualified to take part in the events should appear with the certificate issued by the principal of their school. A total of 720 students will participate in Mathematics fair and 440 students will participate in science fair from high school and higher secondary sections. Social science fair will have 336 participants and 1,700 students will be part of Work experience fair. Also, 300 students will be showcasing their skills as part of Mathematics fair.

N.K.Premachandran, MP, will inaugurate the fair on October 24 at a function to be held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Mayor V.Rajendrababu will preside over the function and M.Naushad, MLA, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Kollam District Panchayat president C.Radhamani will inaugurate the valedictory function on October 25 and M.Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the function.