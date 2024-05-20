GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kollam resident enters India Book of Records

For writing several literary works using the index finger of his left hand

Updated - May 20, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 05:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prakashbabu, an expatriate from Pattathanam in Kollam, has entered the India Book of Records for writing several literary works using the index finger of his left hand. Prakashbabu, who had worked at the Abu Dhabi airport for a long time, sustained a stroke after returning to Kerala.

Since his right side was partially paralysed, he started writing on his smartphone with his left index finger. “I could not write with my right hand. I tried sound writing and writing on the soil like children do in Asan pallikoodams, but failed. That’s how I started writing on the smart phone,” he said. In four years, he has written three novels, around 30 short stories, five novellas, and more than 50 poems and songs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.