Kollam resident enters India Book of Records

Prakashbabu, an expatriate from Pattathanam in Kollam, has entered the India Book of Records for writing several literary works using the index finger of his left hand. Prakashbabu, who had worked at the Abu Dhabi airport for a long time, sustained a stroke after returning to Kerala.

Since his right side was partially paralysed, he started writing on his smartphone with his left index finger. “I could not write with my right hand. I tried sound writing and writing on the soil like children do in Asan pallikoodams, but failed. That’s how I started writing on the smart phone,” he said. In four years, he has written three novels, around 30 short stories, five novellas, and more than 50 poems and songs.