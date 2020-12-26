Kollam reports 361 new cases

KOLLAM

26 December 2020 23:21 IST

259 test positive in Alappuzha, 250 in Kottayam, 177 in Pathanamthitta

Kollam district reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 recoveries on Saturday, of whom 353 contracted the infection through local contact. There were two NRIs, three persons from other States, and three cases with no known source on the list of new patients.

Cases with no known source have been reported from Chavara, Punalur and Kottarakara. Mayyanad, Kulakkada, Elampalloor are the places that reported highest number of new cases with 135 persons testing positive in Mayyanad.

Active cases in Kollam

The district currently has 12,895 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,67,880. While 1,192 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 1,35,523 primary and 12,614 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present the number of active cases in Kollam is 4,602.

Alappuzha district registered 259 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

As many as 245 of the fresh cases contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection of 14 patients was unidentified.

The 259 cases include 22 logged from Mannar, 21 from Alappuzha, and 17 each from Aroor and Panavally. Meanwhile, 356 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,449.

Parts of ward 4 in Puliyoor, ward 15 in Muthukulam and ward 20 in Thanneermukkom grama panchayats were declared as containment zones.

As many as 250 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, 246 patients, including three health workers, contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 26 children and 44 persons aged above 60.

With 65 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Mulakkulam with 14 cases. With 413 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,312 active cases.

In Pathanamthitta, 177 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, of whom 167 contracted the virus through local contact. The contact source of 16 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Ayiroor reported 26 cases, followed by Adoor and Pathanathitta municipalities with 14 cases each.

Four deaths

Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 patients died in the district. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old Ranni native, 48-year-old woman from Pandalam, 57-year-old woman from Vallikodu, and a 55-year-old Pallickal native.

With 147 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,579 active cases.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta bureaus)