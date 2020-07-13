Kollam reports 33 new cases

The district reported 33 COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Monday.

The new patients include five family members of the 74-year-old Valathungal resident who died on July 12.

While 13 are from abroad, ten are the contacts of a fish vendor from Sasthamcotta who tested positive on July 6.

Among the contact cases, two are from Tsunami colony in Kanyakumari. Seven primary contacts of the fish vendor including his immediate family and relatives had tested positive on July 10.

Four members of a family from Padappakara, two suspected contact cases and one person with no travel history are the others who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Rest of the patients had travelled from Saudi Arabia, Damam, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.