Kollam reports 3 dengue and 1 encephalitis deaths, district on high alert

June 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam reporting three dengue and one encephalitis deaths on Wednesday along with rise in fever cases have put the Health department and the district administration on high alert.

Though the department had earlier sounded an alert against the possible outbreak of dengue, source eradication works were not effectively carried out in many local bodies. “Dengue cases are going up every day and they may increase in the coming days. Local self-government institutions (LSGIs) have been instructed to ensure source eradication since it is the most important preventive measure. Dengue-causing mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and even the smallest amount of water is enough. Clean-up drives for source eradication were not done at the right time and the situation worsened with intermittent rains. Even now, we are not too late, but the local bodies should properly coordinate field-level activities, while the participation of public is also important,” said a senior Health department official.

While local bodies and health workers were expected to visit homesteads before monsoon to give necessary guidance on preventive measures, even many public places in the district remain in a pitiable condition. Ensuring scientific garbage disposal, weekly dry-day observance and use of mosquito nets or other measures in vulnerable areas were also not done. The primary symptoms of dengue include high fever, fatigue, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle pain and skin rash. Persons who develop the above-mentioned symptoms have been directed to avoid self-medication and seek professional help. Proper rest is also advised since avoiding relapse is crucial.

Since widespread rainfall is expected across the State, the department has directed the public to take necessary precautions against leptospirosis transmitted by rodents, cattle and other animals. While common symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches with fatigue, some may develop redness in the eyes, low urine output and the symptoms of jaundice.

People who come in the high-risk group that includes dairy farmers, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, construction workers, veterinary doctors, livestock inspectors others who come into contact with contaminated water have been asked to take stay alert and take doxycycline tablets as per the instructions of health workers.