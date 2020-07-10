Kollam reports 28 more cases

The district reported 28 COVID-19 cases and 8 recoveries on Friday. Among the patients are 10 primary contacts of the fish vendors who tested positive on July 6 and six suspected contact cases. While 10 persons are from abroad, two had travelled from Chennai and Madhya Pradesh. Seven persons aged 6, 36, 34, 14, 25, 58 and 75 are the immediate family and relatives of the fish vendor from Sasthamcotta. Three persons, including his wife, contracted the infection from the second fish vendor from Panmana.
The first fish vendor from Sasthamcotta used to frequent Kayamkulam, Karuvatta and Azheekkal for buying fish that was sold at Anjilimoodu market.
He had visited Navabharat Hospital on June 27 and Sasthamcotta Taluk Hospital on July 4 after he developed symptoms. The second fish vendor, a 36-year-old Panmana resident, had visited Kayamkulam, Neendakara, Ayiramthengu, Puthiyakavu and Edappallykotta for selling fish. He had sought medical assistance at Molly Hospital on June 28 and Chavra Taluk Hospital before he tested positive. The suspected contact cases include a 56-year-old and 64-year-old from Sasthamcotta, a 30-year-old Panmana resident, 47-year-old Piravathur resident, 74-year-old Kollam resident and 54-year-old Manakkara resident.
A 36-year-old Pattazhi resident had travelled from Chennai with 3 others, arriving in Kollam on July 28. His sample was taken when he developed symptoms while in home quarantine. A 30-year-old Kollam resident had travelled from Madhya Pradesh.
