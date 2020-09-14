Kollam reports 205 more cases

2 cases confirmed posthumously

The district reported 205 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 140 recoveries on Sunday.

Among the patients are 188 local contact cases, four NRIs, five health workers, and eight others who had travelled from other States.

Contact cases

While Kollam Corporation once again reported highest number contact cases, Alappad, Pathanapuram and Sooranadu are among areas where several persons tested positive.

The Health Department on Sunday also confirmed that the deaths of a 55-year-old Vilangara resident and a 71-year-old Mukundapuram resident were due to COVID-19.

While the first patient died on September 3, the other one passed away on September 4.

The health workers who tested positive include a 37-year-old Perumpuzha resident and an employee of Government Victoria Hospital, Kollam.

All the others, aged 26, 45, 48 and 35, have been working at Kollam District Hospital.

The district currently has 19,975 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,45,147.

While 1,179 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 27,617 primary and 6,245 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Currently, 15 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in Kollam and the total number of active cases is 2,351.

Harbour closed

With many cases being reported from the fishing sector, Azheekkal harbour was closed.

The district administration has issued strict directions to take action against those who violate COVID-19 guidelines and weather warnings.