Kollam reports 1,151 new cases

Kollam

08 July 2021 23:33 IST

Kottayam registers 628 new cases; 434 test positive in Pathanamthitta

Kollam reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,141 recoveries on Thursday. While 1,143 patients contracted the virus through local contact, the other infected include three NRIs and five health workers.

Kollam currently has 32,681 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 17,12,363. While 946 persons completed home quarantine on Thursday, the Health Department has traced 2,90,246 primary and 18,341 secondary contacts.

As many as 628 persons, including a health worker, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Thursday. Of the new cases, 627 contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district was 9.67%.

With 80 cases, Panachikkad reported the highest number, followed by Kottayam, which recorded 66 cases. As many as 489 persons recovered from the disease, bringing down the total active cases to 4,19. Meanwhile, 22,807 persons are in quarantine for suspected symptoms.

In Pathanamthitta, 434 persons tested positive during the day, with 432 of them contracting the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.4%. With 24 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Chenneerkkara with 17. The disease claimed three more lives in the district. With 275 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,464 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)