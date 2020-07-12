Kollam registers five more fresh cases

Five persons from the district, including three members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

One of the COVID-19 patients is a 62-year-old Sasthamcotta Manakkara resident who works in a petrol pump at Ezham Mile. The person has no travel history and he last appeared for work on July 9. He lives with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. He tested positive in the antigen test conducted on July 11. The other patients are a 24-year-old Sasthamcotta Rajagiri resident and two children aged three and one. They are the wife and sons of the fish vendor who tested positive on July 11. Another 60-year-old from the same place is also a fish vendor at the Anjilimoodu market.

74-year-old dies

A 74-year-old COVID-19 patient died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kollam, where he has been undergoing treatment since July 9. The Valathungal resident had a history of chronic kidney disease, cholecystectomy, and recurrent UTI according to the hospital authorities. He was under treatment at a local hospital from July 6 for fever with chills, headache, and body pain.

He had a history of visitors from Chennai at his home and he developed cough and persistent fever on July 8, following which his swab samples were collected. He was shifted to a COVID-19 ICU at the MCH on July 9 and the patient was given antibiotics and other supportive medicines. He was later intubated and mechanically ventilated on July 10. “The Institutional Medical Board, after consultation with State Medical Board, decided to give convalescent plasma therapy and haemodialysis on July 11 in view of renal shutdown. On July 12, the condition of the patient deteriorated and at 1.05 p.m. he went into cardiac arrest. In spite of all resuscitative measures, he succumbed to death at 1.35 p.m.,” said a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Ward 4 and 5 of the Nedumbana grama panchayt have been declared as containment zones after a 75-year-old woman, who drowned in the Kallada river on Friday, tested positive.