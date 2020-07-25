Kollam registers 80 cases

The district reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 recoveries on Saturday.

Among the patients are 63 contact cases, 15 NoRKs and two health workers. The district currently has 8,710 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 25,378. While 753 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 5,069 primary and 1,691 secondary contacts of the new cases.

The health workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 are a 42-year-old doctor from Kottarakara Taluk Hospital and a 54-year-old Vadakkevila resident who was working at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

40 clusters

“At present, we are focusing on the clusters and all LSGs have been asked to set up COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FTCs) near them. With the help of various departments and volunteers, vigil will be strengthened in places that have been reporting consistent contact cases. At present Kollam has around 40 clusters and coastal belt from Alappad to Paravur is another vulnerable area,” said an official.

Thickly populated parts like the Pullikkada Colony in the city will be brought under close monitoring and clusters of 10-15 families will be formed for the purpose.

Better security

The district administration has also decided to strengthen security measures at FTCs after some miscreants entered a centre at Kummallur and supplied alcohol to the inmates.

Outside food will not be allowed in the centres and a common menu for all FTCs will be prepared to ensure quality food.

PPE kits for police

PPE kits needed for police personnel will be stored at all centres and strict action will be taken against those who hand over alcohol or drugs to the patients. COVID-19 patients suffering from withdrawal symptoms and those undergoing psychiatric treatment will be admitted to the special centre at Karunagappally equipped to handle such cases.