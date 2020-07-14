Kollam registers 23 more cases

Twenty-three persons, including four members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday. Among the patients eight persons had come from abroad while one had travelled from Maharashtra. Fourteen others, all of them suspected contact cases, include three men aged 54, 31, and 20 and a 50-year-old woman from a family in Nedumankavu. Five others from Rajagiri, Sasthamcotta, are suspected to have contactracted the disease from a fish vendor who tested positive on July 6.
Rest of the patients are a 36-year-old Paravur resident, a four-year-old from Chavara Thekkumbhagam, a 48-year-old health worker from Muttara, a 28-year-old Punalur resident, and a 38-year-old Thevalakkara resident with no travel history.
After the district recorded the highest single-day spike on Monday, the Health Department and district administration had reinforced preventive measures. Auto and taxi drivers have been asked to separate the driver’s cabin with acrylic sheet and use mask, gloves and sanitiser without fail. All the harbours and auction centres have been closed and marine fishing has been banned.
The Health Department has increased the number of daily tests and Mercy Hospital, Valakom, has been converted into a centre for treating COVID-19 patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath