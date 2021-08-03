Kollam registers 1,836 new cases

KOLLAM

03 August 2021 23:27 IST

Three more die in Alappuzha

The district reported 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,199 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,332 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two NRIs and six health-care workers.

At present, the district has 32,485 persons under observation and 1,674 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday.

Alappuzha reported 1,261 cases on the day. It also recorded three COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 10.97%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,250 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of nine others remains unknown. Two health workers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, 730 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active caseload is 10,102.

1,241 in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,241 persons testing positive on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 1,014 persons, including three health workers, contracted the virus through local transmission.

The test positivity rate (TPR) also stood on the higher side at 12.01%.

With 110 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirappally, which recorded 39 cases .

As many as 877 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,395.

Meanwhile, 37,655 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

584 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 584 persons tested positive.

Of this, all but two contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of five cases was yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.9%.

With 26 cases, Konni reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kallooppara and Kunnamthanam, which reported 20 cases each. With 417 recoveries, Pathanamthitta currently has 5,357 active cases.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)