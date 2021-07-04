Kollam registers 1,112 COVID-19 cases

KOLLAM

04 July 2021 20:28 IST

568 cases in Kottayam; one die in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,289 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,103 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two NRIs, two persons who came from another State and five health workers. Kollam district currently has 31,339 persons under observation. A total of 1,855 persons completed home quarantine on Sunda.

683 in Alappuzha

The district logged 683 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was at 8.54%.

Of the fresh cases, 668 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 15 others remains unknown. The 683 cases include 58 reported from Alappuzha, 61 from Cherthala South, 30 from Pathiyoor, 26 from Kuthiathode, 23 from Arattupuzha and 21 each from Bharanikavu, Thamarakulam and Mararikulam North.

Meanwhile, 683 people who are undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 7,919.

On Sunday, the police registered 27 cases and arrested 11 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 623 people for not wearing face masks, 321 people for violating physical distancing norms, and five people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 164 vehicles.

568 in Kottayam

As many as 568 persons, including five health workers, tested positive in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, all but one contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 8.8%.

At 103, Kurichy reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottayam municipality, 70 cases.

As many as 438 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 3,911. Meanwhile, 24,258 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

299 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 299 persons tested positive on the day.

Of this, 293 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases was yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.8%.

With 20 cases, Chenneerkara reported the highest number of cases, followed by Mallapuzhassery with 13 cases.

The disease, meanwhile, claimed one more life in the district.

With 461 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,283 active cases.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)