Kollam records a loss of ₹44.34 lakh in rain-related incidents  

July 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam district has incurred a loss of ₹44,34,000 from July 1 to July 4 evening in rain-related incidents, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said.

A total of 17 houses were partially damaged and the loss estimated is ₹6,12,000. While five houses were damaged in both Kollam and Kottarakara taluks, Karunagappally, Pathanapuram and Punlaur taluks reported damage of two houses each. In Kunnathur taluk one house was damaged in heavy rain and strong winds that lashed across the district.

So far, 102.66 hectares of farmland has been destroyed and a loss of ₹18.61 lakh was reported by 159 farmers. According to KSEB officials, there has been a loss of ₹19.61 lakh since monsoon intensified.

A yellow alert has been issued for the district for July 5 while isolated rain with thunder and lightning along with a wind speed up to 48 kmph is expected. According to the data on July 4, Kollam received 541.8 mm of rain and Paravur reported the highest rainfall (91.8 mm). As per the DDMA, water level in the Ithikkara, Pallikkal and Kallada rivers is below the danger level. The tahsildars, panchayat secretaries, and Irrigation department officials concerned have been instructed to monitor the situation and take precautions. The Animal Husbandry department has opened a control room under the Chief Veterinary Officer to provide immediate help to those engaged in livestock farming.