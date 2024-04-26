GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam records 65.37% voter turnout

The voting percentage dropped nearly 10 percentage points from 2019.

April 26, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Voters queue up to cast their votes at Infant Jesus LP School polling station at Thippe in the Kollam constituency on Friday.

The Kollam Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 65.37%, nearly 10 percentage points less than the overall voting in 2019.

While the Chavara, Kundara and Kollam Assembly segments had crossed the 75% mark during the last polls, this year none of the seven segments recorded more than 70% polling.

There was brisk polling in the early hours of the day with the constituency witnessing a 12.27% turnout till 9 am. The turnout till 8 a.m. was 5.9% which included 6.56% men voters and 5.37 % women voters.

The polling exercise started at 7 a.m. amidst tight security measures in all 1,951 polling stations in the district, including 88 critical stations.

At some polling stations like Kundara, voters, including senior citizens, turned up for voting as early as 6 a.m. At some other polling stations, voters reached by 8 a.m. to avoid rush and scorching sun later in the day. The district administration had issued an alert as the maximum temperature in the district is likely to rise to 39°Celsius (2 to 4 degrees above normal) till April 29.

Voters from Fathima Island at Ashtamudi Lake return after casting their votes at Holy Family LPS, Mukkad in Kollam on friday.

The polling percentage of Kollam stood at 30.45 percentage by 12 noon and the total votes polled in the constituency was 4,03,997.

An incident of bogus voting was reported from Chavara following which LDF workers filed a complaint against a Congress booth agent. Asha, a voter who came to cast her vote at booth number 118 at Puthanthura, found that some other person had already voted against her name. She was later allowed to cast a tender vote and LDF workers said they have contacted the RDO and complaint will be filed before higher authorities. The final voter turnout at various constituencies is as follows: Chavara (68.05%), Punalur (64.91), Chadayamangalam (67.91), Kundara (68.24), Kollam (67.68), Eravipuram (67.06) and Chathannur (66.35).

