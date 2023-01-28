Kollam railway station works to be monitored daily

January 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

Railway authorities will set up a daily monitoring system to assess the progress in upgradation works of the Kollam railway station so that the ₹385-crore project will be completed by January 2026. As part of the project to upgrade the station to global standards, all existing buildings, other constructions and platforms will be demolished. The construction period is 39 months.

The buildings are being constructed as per Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold Star standards with 100% eco-friendly methods. “The main building will have three floors in addition to the ground floor. In the first phase, the existing old buildings will be demolished to construct new ones and the offices working in the current station will be shifted to the new buildings. Circulating area and landscaping will be completed the last phase,” said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a meeting with railway officials recently. The multi-level car-parking complex, which can accommodate 244 cars at a time, will have four floors besides the ground floor.

Amenities planned

The construction work of the parking complex adjacent to the main road has already started. The most impressive construction of the railway station will be the air concourse which is 135 metres long and 36 metres wide, connecting the two terminals. There will be a commercial complex and a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge will connect five platforms. A clear demolition plan and master plan have been prepared for the phased reconstruction and development of the railway station.

A master plan has been proposed for the arrival and departure of vehicles at the railway station while each platform will have a specially designed pedestrian plan to route commuters. Four designs have been prepared for the construction of the south terminal.