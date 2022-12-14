Kollam railway station upgradation to be completed in 3 years

December 14, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The ₹385-crore project to upgrade the Kollam railway station to global standards will be completed in three years, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament while answering a query raised by N.K.Premachandran, MP, recently.

The construction work will be carried out using the latest technology and modern equipment. The comprehensive development plan of the railway station will be prepared after considering the needs of passengers and local residents.

“A total of ₹385.4 crore has been sanctioned for the project to upgrade Kollam to a world-class railway station. State-of-the-art facilities similar to airports will be made available with the help of indigenous architecture,” he said.

As part of the project, building complexes will be constructed on the south and north sides of the railway station to connect the two terminals. Envisioned as a green project, the construction will be completed in an environment-friendly and attractive manner. While the air-conditioned roof plaza of the station will have extensive facilities for passengers, multilevel parking will also be provided.