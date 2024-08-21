Kollam railway station redevelopment progressing steadily

The construction works in connection with the Kollam railway station redevelopment project are fast progressing, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after visiting the site on Wednesday with senior railway officials.

According to the Chief Engineer (Construction), the development of the Kollam railway station is the fastest progressing project among the various projects of the Southern Railway. One-third of the project has been completed and at present construction works to the tune of over ₹100 crore have already been implemented.

While the construction of gang restroom, service building and senior section engineer building has been completed, the construction of a multilevel car parking is in the final stage.

The first phase of the south terminal has also been completed and the foundation of a multi-disciplinary training centre is 80% complete. The structure of the foot overbridge is complete and the foundation of the air concourse connecting the platforms has been built. Among the total of 680 piles, 480 have been completed.

Mr. Premachandran says between 400 and 600 workers are engaged in construction activities daily and the works are being carried out giving priority to the safety of workers and without causing any inconvenience to passengers.

At the review meeting, it was assessed that if the construction continues at the same pace, the entire project can be completed and the full-scale operation can be started by January 2026, which is the original deadline of the project.

The main building is being constructed in three phases and the construction of the first phase is in the final stage. The foundation of the building for setting up the parcel facility has been completed.

Extension of the MEMU shed to Kayamkulam side has been completed along with a part of two lines. While the construction of overhead tank is in final stage, tendering process has been initiated for the reconstruction of the railway overpass connecting Karbala to Shankar Hospital Junction.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional Divisional Manager M.R. Viji, Chief Engineer (Construction) Murarilal, and Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) Chandruprakash were present during the site visit and review meeting.