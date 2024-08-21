GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kollam railway station redevelopment progressing steadily

N.K. Premachandran, MP, visits the site and reviews work progress along with senior officials. According to Chief Engineer (Construction), development of the station is the fastest progressing project among the various projects of Southern Railway. One-third of the project has been completed and at present construction works to the tune of over ₹100 crore have already been implemented

Published - August 21, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
The multi-level car parking being constructed as part of Kollam railway station redevelopment project.

The multi-level car parking being constructed as part of Kollam railway station redevelopment project. | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

The construction works in connection with the Kollam railway station redevelopment project are fast progressing, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after visiting the site on Wednesday with senior railway officials.

According to the Chief Engineer (Construction), the development of the Kollam railway station is the fastest progressing project among the various projects of the Southern Railway. One-third of the project has been completed and at present construction works to the tune of over ₹100 crore have already been implemented.

While the construction of gang restroom, service building and senior section engineer building has been completed, the construction of a multilevel car parking is in the final stage.

The first phase of the south terminal has also been completed and the foundation of a multi-disciplinary training centre is 80% complete. The structure of the foot overbridge is complete and the foundation of the air concourse connecting the platforms has been built. Among the total of 680 piles, 480 have been completed.

Mr. Premachandran says between 400 and 600 workers are engaged in construction activities daily and the works are being carried out giving priority to the safety of workers and without causing any inconvenience to passengers.

At the review meeting, it was assessed that if the construction continues at the same pace, the entire project can be completed and the full-scale operation can be started by January 2026, which is the original deadline of the project.

The main building is being constructed in three phases and the construction of the first phase is in the final stage. The foundation of the building for setting up the parcel facility has been completed.

Extension of the MEMU shed to Kayamkulam side has been completed along with a part of two lines. While the construction of overhead tank is in final stage, tendering process has been initiated for the reconstruction of the railway overpass connecting Karbala to Shankar Hospital Junction.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional Divisional Manager M.R. Viji, Chief Engineer (Construction) Murarilal, and Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) Chandruprakash were present during the site visit and review meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.