Kollam railway station redevelopment progressing fast

January 25, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The office complex which is part of the Kollam railway station redevelopment project is expected to be commissioned by May 2024 in the first phase.

A high-level review meeting held in the presence of the Chief Administrative Officer of the Southern Railway on Thursday assessed that the works are progressing fast. “As per the contract, the construction is to be completed by January 2026, but when we consider the progress of construction, the work can be completed in November 2025,” said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after the meeting.

More than 90% construction of the office complex has been completed. All offices, except those providing direct services to the passengers, will be shifted to the new office complex. The office complex has an area of 59,200 sq ft (5,500 sq m) to accommodate 32 office units in the administrative and technical departments. Since the 32 offices in the current building will be relocated, work on the main building at the first entrance can begin. The construction of gang room and parking area near the SMP market which can accommodate 65 cars and 610 bikes has also been completed.

The total area of the main building on the south side is 22,655 sq m and the most impressive element of the construction will be an air concourse with an area of 4,780 sq m. Facilities similar to airport concourses will be provided while a special provisions have been included to ensure that cargo movement is not causing any inconvenience to the passengers. An elevated trolley path that connects all platforms will be constructed to provide all services including Railway Mail Service (RMS).

The second entrance on the north side will have the facility to park 146 four-wheelers, 252 two-wheelers along with space for taxi and auto parking. The multi-level car parking on the south side can accommodate 138 cars and 239 bikes while two lifts will also be installed for the convenience of passengers who park their vehicles.

Apart from the passengers, those arriving in the city will also be able to park their vehicles there. Apart from the concourse for passengers, a foot overbridge will also be constructed. The operational progress of the FOB, multilevel car parking, service building, SSE office, south terminal first segment and substation was evaluated separately.

