Kollam Public Library at a crossroads

It has not opened since the outbreak of the pandemic last year

While most libraries are finding ways to adapt and function adhering to the new normal, the Kollam Public Library and Research Centre makes an exception.

A major resource for book lovers, students, and researchers in the district, the library has been remaining closed for more than a year now. The library had downed shutters a couple of months after the plans to convert it to a virtual repository were announced by the chairman of its governing body and Kollam Collector B.Abdul Nasar. The project was announced towards the end of 2019 and the authorities had to close it in mid-March following the lockdown.

“Many of us were dependent on the library for reference material and preparations to attend PSC exams. No other library in the district is equipped for this and though many libraries allowed entry after the first wave, this one has stayed shut,” says Sujith L, student.

The library has around 15 staff and none of them had received salaries since the first lockdown. Reportedly, more than ₹20 lakh is required for clearing their salary bills alone, a major challenge posed by the dip in income and funding during the pandemic. Even before that, internal issues had been troubling the library and in June its employees had approached the authorities demanding job and clearance of salary dues.

“An action plan for the smooth functioning was discussed at the last governing body meeting held at the chamber of the Kollam Collector. A three-member subcommittee was also formed to prepare a proposal to address the problems and another meeting was fixed to finalise the course of action. But the pandemic disrupted everything, but right now we are trying to bring everything back on track. If everything go as planned, we are hoping to open the library by August,” says K.Bhaskaran, governing body member.

The PN Panicker Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Public Library Movement (IPLM) had offered to digitalise the library in 2019, but it also came to a standstill as there was no follow-up. As part of the project, members were expected to get access to nearly 1.5 crore digital documents, including video and audio files. “Though the foundation provided laptops, the training sessions were not held. There was no progress in digitalisation work after that,” he adds.