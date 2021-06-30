Kollam posts 1,245 COVID-19 cases, 583 cases in Kottayam

The district reported 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,672 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 1,235 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two NRIs and eight health workers. Kollam district currently has 31,649 persons under observation. A total of 3,008 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday.

583 in Kottayam

As many as 583 persons, including two health workers, tested positive in Kottayam.

Of the fresh cases, 566 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district was 7.52%.

With 51 cases, Panachikkad reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottayam municipality, which recorded 46 cases.

As many as 578 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the active cases to 3,494. Meanwhile, 24,295 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

457 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 457 persons tested positive on the day.

Of this, 455 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of three cases is yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 9.3%.

With 46 cases, Aranmula reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 36 cases. The disease, meanwhile, claimed two more lives in the district.

With 229 recoveries on the day, the district currently has 4,500 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)