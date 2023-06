June 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Department of Posts will conduct a dak adalat for the Kollam postal division from 11 a.m. on June 27. The adalat will consider only those complaints which are not resolved after getting accepted at the divisional level customer care. Complaints should be mailed to dokollam.kl@indiapost.gov.in before June 24 with ‘Dak adalat quarter ending June 2023’ as the subject. For more details, contact 0474 2760463, 2740278.