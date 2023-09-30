ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam Port should be made operational : Minister  

September 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has directed that passenger ships services from the Kollam port should be arranged within three months.

Presiding over a meeting held on Saturday to review the progress of major projects in the district, he said the State government has provided all support for the operation of the port. “Ships from Lakshadweep are willing to operate services through the Kollam port. Cargo movement can also be ensured by setting up facilities including floating docks. A high-level meeting will be convened in the presence of the Minister for Ports to make the port fully operational,” said the Minister, who also instructed the Port Officer to expedite the measures to set up immigration and security arrangements that require Centre’s approval. The Tourism department has been asked to formulate special projects to tap the tourism potential of the district. “Immediate steps should be taken for this and the implementation of the biodiversity circuit should be expedited,” said Mr.Balagopal.

The progress of the development activities implemented in the district hospital using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund was also evaluated at the meeting and the departments concerned were directed to work in coordination for the timely completion of works.

“Works coming under the Kerala Road Fund Board should be executed with precision. Official intervention should be made more efficient to avoid obstacles in the construction of the first and second reaches of the coastal highway,” he said.

M Naushad, MLA, District Collector Afsana Parveen, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph, Subcollector Mukund Thakur and other officials were present.

