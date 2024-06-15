GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam port gets ICP clearance

Published - June 15, 2024 08:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau,Navamy Sudhish 11084
A view of the Kollam port.

A view of the Kollam port. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The Kollam port is now an authorised immigration checkpost (ICP), N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has signed the file giving permission for the ICP and the information has been communicated directly from Mr Shah’s office. Consistent intervention during the 17th Lok Sabha helped secure the approval. The matter was raised several times in the Lok Sabha and after it was raised in the Home Consultative Committee chaired by the Home Minister it was assured that the port will be provided immigration check post clearance,” said Mr. Premachandran on Saturday.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed Parliament that the Kollam port will be a designated immigration checkpost (ICP) after the infrastructure and manpower requirements are fulfilled by the State agencies and the approval was delayed due to the delay in setting up that. “The Kollam port has gained national-level recognition by obtaining immigration clearance. With its proximity to the international shipping channel and the new facility the Kollam port can now offer services to foreign ships. Getting ICP clearance will also help for starting passenger services from Kollam,” added the MP.

