Kollam Pooram held with full-fledged festivities

April 16, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thousands thronged Asramam maidan on Sunday as Kollam Pooram was held with full-fledged festivities after a gap of seven years.

While Akasha Pooram, the customary fireworks display, was resumed for the first time after Puttingal tragedy, the magnificent kudamattam and melam enthralled the crowds.

Kollam Pooram marks the end of the 10-day festival of Asramam Sri Krishna Swamy Temple and the rituals in connection with it had started with the customary procession carrying the thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery). On Sunday morning cheru poorams (miniature processions) from various temples including Erattakulangara Sri Mahavishnu Temple, Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Asramam Muneeshwara Swamy Temple and Thumpara Sree Bhadra Durga Devi Temple had reached the temple. A total of 26 caparisoned elephants participated in the brilliant kudamattam ceremony as they faced each other representing Thamarakkulam Sree Maha Ganapathy and Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy and exchanged ornamental umbrellas. Adding more exuberance to the pooram was panchari melam that featured 250 artists led by Chowalloor Mohanan Warrier and Thrikadavur Akhil.

While the pooram was held completely in adherence with Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules, the rituals including customary elephant bath (ana neerattu) and anayootu (feeding of the elephants) were held before the parade. The fireworks display was conducted under strict conditions including the presence of all emergency services.

“Kollam Pooram is one of the most important cultural gatherings of Kerala. Though different from Thrissur Pooram in terms of rituals and customs, it’s similar in scale when we consider the crowd and organisation,” said Finance Minister K.N .Balagopal who inaugurated the pooram.

While Travancore Deaswom Board (TDB) president K. Ananthagopan presided over the function, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani was the guest of honour on the occasion.