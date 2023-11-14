Kollam police’s legal studies school inaugurated

November 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

Former Director General of Police Jacob Punnoose on Tuesday inaugurated Kollam police’s Spike School of Legal Studies and the first anniversary of Basic, a training programme for police officers jointly conducted the District Police Employees Cooperative Society along with Kollam City and Rural police.

“It is for the first time in Kerala that a police cooperative society is funding the skill development of law enforcers. The Kollam Police Employees Cooperative Society that has set aside funds for the skill development of police officers is a model for other districts. In Kerala, the investment in police cooperative societies is about ₹3,000 crore. This has greatly contributed to all qualitative changes and financial self-reliance of the policemen and their families,” said Mr. Punnoose, who also released the logo of Spike. Instructors of the Basic training programme and the 10 police officers of Kollam City and Rural who attended the course and solved the most number of cases were felicitated at the event.

