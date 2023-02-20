ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam native arrested for assaulting T.N. woman gatekeeper

February 20, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aneesh, a 28-year-old Kollam resident, was nabbed by the Tamil Nadu police on Sunday night for sexually assaulting a woman railway gatekeeper who was on duty at Pavoorchatram railway gate in Tenkasi district.

According to the police, the accused, who was arrested from Tenkasi, is a habitual offender and had been in prison for raping a woman at Kunnicode. The police had recovered a footwear from the crime scene.

According to the statement of the woman, the accused had worn kakhi pants. The footwear bore paint stains and the police focussed on persons engaged in painting works near the area. CCTV footages from Pavoorchatram were checked to identify the accused. He was arrested while trying to flee from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the accused involves targeting women working alone and attacking them after observing them for a while. He had relocated to Tamil Nadu after he was arrested in the rape case.

The woman was attacked on February 16 at the gatekeeper’s cabin around 8.45 p.m.. The victim had sustained serious injuries in the incident.

