Kollam Maholsavam logo released

September 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The N.S. Study Centre will organise Kollam Maholsavam, a festival celebrating the district’s history, topography, art, literature, education, industry and other aspects, on September 30 and October 1.

The festival, which aims at documenting the past and present of Kollam, along with a vision for the future, will be divided into 33 categories.

The release of festival logo and inauguration of social media pages was held on Saturday at Saraswati Hall, Kollam Public Library complex.

While M. Mukesh, MLA, released the logo, the official Facebook page of the festival was inaugurated by K. Varadarajan, who is also the chairman of the organising committee of the festival. Organising committee convener S. Sudevan, P. Rajendran, P.O.J. Labba, P.K. Gopan, V.K. Anirudhan, Dr S. Ayub, Dr. Chitra Gopinath, Dr. R. Sunil Kumar and Dr. M. Sreekumar were also present on the occasion.

