Kollam library to be modernised

MP/MLA fund likely to be used for upgrading library and clearing liabilities

Projects targeting the comprehensive development of the Kollam Public Library will be devised, District Collector B.Abdul Nasar said here on Tuesday.

The library, which had been lying shut since the outbreak of COVID-19, was reopened on Monday. The Collector, also the chairman of its governing body, visited the library on Tuesday to assess its facilities and newly added provisions to ensure COVID-19 protocol compliance.

The necessary maintenance and modernisation of the library will be carried out with the help of people's representatives and Mr.Nasar has sought projects that can be completed using the MP/MLA fund. He has also directed officials to submit a report on the same at the earliest.

The finance committee of the library has been asked to take immediate steps to clear liabilities.

“The governing body has expressed their willingness to arrange interest-free loans for emergency expenses. Upgrading the library as per changing times is very important. Various possibilities will be explored since it's also a cultural complex in Kollam,” he said.

Internal issues, along with the dip in income and funding, had affected the library and reportedly more than ₹20 lakh is required for clearing the salary bills of the staff alone. None of them had been receiving their salaries since the first lockdown. While new books worth ₹4 lakh have been added to the collection, the library has also started accepting new membership applications. Seating arrangements have been made as per social-distancing norms and the details of all persons entering the library will be recorded.

At present only the reading room is functional and the reference section is expected to admit members shortly. Since the majority of the members are students, the authorities are considering a change in timings to avoid crowds.

The library will be functioning on all weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. The Kollam Corporation had disinfected the library and premises to ensure safety of members and staff.