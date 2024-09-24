ADVERTISEMENT

Kollam gears up for massive sanitation drive

Published - September 24, 2024 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

State-level inauguration of Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam will be held in Kottarakara on October 2

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam district administration will soon conduct a sanitation drive in coordination with various departments and ensure green protocol compliance in all offices in the district.

“As part of Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam, extensive cleaning activities will be held in the district under the leadership of various departments, voluntary organisations and local self-government institutions,” Collector N. Devidas told a review meeting here on Tuesday.

While steps will be taken to ensure adherence to green protocol by government offices, arrangements to avoid the use of plastic cups and to ensure segregation of organic and inorganic waste would be examined. “For this, the officials concerned will inspect the offices,” he said.

The State-level inauguration of Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign will be held on October 2 in Kottarakara.

Continuous process

The Collector said that after the campaign which would be conducted in various stages from October 2nd to March 30, steps would be taken to make it a continuous process and a way of life. “Legal action will be taken against those who dump garbage in public places. Steps will also be taken to clean the waterbodies in the district. Steps have been initiated to carry out extensive cleaning activities with the cooperation of local bodies, voluntary organisations, students, clubs, Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups and residents’ associations.”

