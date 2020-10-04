Kollam gears up for a firmer COVID fight

District administration announces emergency measures including clampdowns

With the caseload at COVID-19 hospitals, first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and second-line treatment centres (SLTCs) in Kollam showing a consistent spike, the district administration has announced emergency measures including clampdowns, inspections and enforcement drives.

While there has been an increased incidence of B and C category patients, positive cases have been reported from Kollam Corporation, four municipalities, and all the 68 panchayats in the district. At present 50% of positive cases in the district are kept in home care while 30% are in COVID-19 hospitals and the rest 20% have been moved to FLTCs and SLTCs.

The district administration has formed district- and taluk-level squads to strengthen surveillance and enforcement of COVID-19 protocol. The district-level squad includes Kollam Collector and District Police Chief, and District Medical Officer along with other officials. Taluk-level teams will be visiting all busy spots in the district to ensure that the guidelines are followed and they will submit the report to the district team.

All business outlets in the district including shops will be functioning only from 7 a,m. to 7 p.m. while restaurants can operate till 9 p.m. Since several cases have been reported from the coastal belt, some major harbours and auction halls in the district will remain closed till further notice.

The Health Department has issued new guidelines to various government offices in the district after many employees tested positive in recent days. If any staff member tests positive, office should be disinfected and closed for 24 hours. The primary and secondary contacts of the person should be traced and the swab of all high-risk and symptomatic persons in the list should be given for testing.

“They should remain in quarantine till the results are out. COVID-19 protocol and social distancing norms should be strictly followed when the office reopens,” said DMO Dr. R. Sreelatha.

The department has also opened a centre for monitoring patients in home care and providing treatment if they develop any issues. If a category A patient develops serious symptoms or there is a change in category, medical officer concerned in PHC/CHC can shift the person to the nearest COVID-19 hospital/FLTC/SLTC. “The centre attached to the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre functioning at Asramam hockey stadium has 10 beds with all emergency treatment provisions. Kollam is the first district in the State to provide such a facility,” she added.