Kollam gearing up for better COVID control

2,882 test positive, symptomatic persons asked to stay alert

Considering the spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in the district, the Health department has issued an alert warning to people with fever and respiratory illnesses asking them to stay extra vigilant.

People with primary symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat should not go out in public or travel. Even if the antigen test is negative, undergoing RT-PCR is necessary. At present, the district is in A category and 2,882 persons tested positive on Saturday, including 2,847 contact cases.

The number of patients in hospital ICUs and the proportion of the severity will now be the criteria for determining the rate of spread. While the district administration will deploy more people for containment activities, private hospitals too will arrange the needed facilities.

"The services of 20% of the house surgeons in two private hospitals and third-year students in private nursing schools will be used, and they will work as per the direction of the Health department. The District Medical Officer will be in charge of coordinating the team," said District Collector Afsana Parveen.

Ms. Parveen directed private hospitals to ensure a fixed number of intensive care units (ICUs), oxygen beds, and other inpatient facilities, and increase the numbers if required.

"Accurate number of patients, vacant beds, ICU beds, and ventilators should be recorded on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. Failure to do so will be taken seriously. Nodal officers will be responsible for the updation," she said.

In addition, a special team will be functioning to monitor and communicate containment and preventive measures. "The next three weeks are expected to be crucial and support from private hospitals is essential. At the same time, information about oxygen availability is equally important and that information must also be recorded on the Jagratha portal. The cooperation of private hospitals is expected to be available 24 hours a day," she added.