Kollam farmer forays into cultivation of ‘superfood’ black rice variety from Manipur

Considered a superfood, Chak Hao is an aromatic black rice variety mainly cultivated by Meitei farmers in Manipur. With its unique purple colour and nutty flavour, it’s an unusual pick for any farmer in this part of the country. But that didn’t stop B. Subith, a senior instructor at Government ITI, Chengannur, from trying the variety and currently his crop at Thengumthara polder in Poovattoor is ready for harvest.

The seeds were sourced from northeast India and it was Mr. Subith’s friend, a solider attached to Assam Rifles, who introduced it. “He bought very limited, nearly a handful of seeds and I grew them to generate more. I started cultivation in May and the harvest will be held this week,” he says.

Chak Hao is different from the regular South Indian varieties in more ways than one. It grows nearly six feet high, requires moderately dry soil and the yield is always low compared to regular varieties.

“Chak Hao is said to have medicinal properties and high nutritional value due to the presence of antioxidants and fiber. Some believe that it can prevent cancer and it’s a premium product with good demand. I had earlier cultivated Rakthashali rice, a variety mentioned in Charaka Samhita. It is sold for more than ₹700 per kilo in online shopping sites, but our rate was around ₹300. So finding market for the crop is also very important,” he says.

‘Royal food’

The varieties of black rice are also called forbidden rice or imperial rice and legend has it that it was exclusively cultivated for royalty in ancient China. “Only the affluent class was allowed to cultivate and eat the rice for longevity and commoners were not allowed to touch it,” he says.

Mr. Subith adds that growing high-value rice varieties like Chak Hao will be beneficial for the farmers. He is planning to extend black rice cultivation during the next season in his 10-acre farm. “Very few States cultivate black rice and it’s grown with the help of organic manure and zero pesticides. I am planning to make black rice seeds available for those interested,” he adds.

