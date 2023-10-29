Kollam East police arrest kingpin of drug racket

October 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam East police on Sunday arrested Rami Isuldin Adam Abdulla, a 23-year-old Sudan citizen and the kingpin of a drug racket, from Bengaluru.

On October 8, District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kollam East police had nabbed Badusha, an Eravipuram resident, with 75 grams of MDMA during a joint inspection. Following this, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Kollam ACP Pradeep on the instructions of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph.

Rami was taken into custody during an intensive probe into the source of the drugs. In connection with the case, the police had already arrested a 21-year-old woman named Agnes, who acted as an intermediary for the accused. The officials were able to trace Rami based on the information from her.

According to police, Rami is the head of a large drug mafia group based in Bengaluru. The gang’s method is to source drugs in large quantities and distribute them among students and youth in other states through middlemen.

Confidential information about such gangs operating in campuses and other areas within Kollam City limits can be forwarded to DANSAF on 9497980220. Those who provide clear and accurate information will be rewarded and the reward will be proportional to the quantity of drug seized, said the officials.

The arrest was made by a team led by Kollam East station house officer Anil Kumar that included sub-inspectors V.J. Dipin, Ashok Kumar, SCPO Sumesh and CPOs Anu, Bushramol and Ramesh.