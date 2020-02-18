Kollam DMO issues alert as mercury rises

KOLLAM

18 February 2020 22:46 IST

People advised to take precautionary measures

With the temperature steadily shooting up and mercury hovering around 36 degree Celsius in Punalur, the District Medical Office (DMO) has issued an alert advising the public to stay cautious.

“Those exposed to sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. should use loose cotton clothes and two-wheeler riders should wear sunglasses and helmet. Air circulation should be ensured in all workplaces and since staying outdoors will lead to dehydration it’s mandatory to increase the intake of water,” District Medical Officer V.V. Shirley said here on Tuesday.

Immediately move to places with proper shade if body temperature goes up and use cotton dipped in cold water to wipe body parts exposed to the sun.

Advertising

Advertising

Since sodium level can fall due to excessive sweating, regulate salt levels accordingly. “Dehydration and continued exposure to hot weather can lead to paralysis if not treated on time. So it’s important to get medical aid if symptoms including dizziness, fatigue, fainting and muscle cramps are seen.”

Since water shortage has been reported from many parts of the district, chances are high for water-borne diseases as well.

“Drink boiled water only to prevent diseases like jaundice, typhoid, diarrhoea and cholera. There is also a possibility for chickenpox outbreaks,” she said.

Drinking water

The DMO instructed primary and family level health officials to check the quality of drinking water distributed by private parties and tanker lorries.

Only those with food business operator licence will be allowed to distribute portable water. Tanks should be chlorinated and hoses and pumps used should be clean. Those who distribute water and ice should display details of the distributor and licence along with contact number.

Chlorine tablets

Chlorine tablets to purify water are currently available in all public health centres and community health centres. The department has also instructed to avoid soft drinks and other food items prepared at unhygienic places.

“Those who store water are advised use lids to cover the containers to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne infections such as dengue fever and chikungunya. Persons who are regularly exposed to contaminated water should take doxycycline as a precautionary measure,” she added.