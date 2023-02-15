Kollam district panchayat wins Swaraj Trophy for the State’s best district panchayat for 2021-22 fiscal

February 15, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kollam district panchayat won the Swaraj Trophy for the best district panchayat in the State for the 2021-22 financial year.

The Kannur district panchayat stood second in the rankings. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation bagged the trophy for the best corporation. The Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat won the award for the best grama panchayat in the State and Pappinissery and Marangattupilly grama panchayats won the second and third places.

The award for the best block panchayat went to Perumpadappu, while Kodakara and Nedumangad won the second and third places. Tirurangadi won the award for the best municipality, while Wadakkanchery and Sulthan Bathery won the second and third places. The Kallikkad grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram won the Mahatma award for the best implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) while the Kollam Corporation won the Mahatma Ayyankali award for the implementation of the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS). Wadakkanchery and Vaikom won the award for municipalities.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh announced the awards at a press conference here on Wednesday. The awards will be presented at the Local Self-Governance Day celebrations to be held at Thrithala in Palakkad on February 18 and 19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations.