Kollam district panchayat to launch Swapnakoodu housing project

February 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam district panchayat is all set to launch Swapnakoodu, a housing project being implemented with the financial support of the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB).

A total of 75 families from 26 divisions of the panchayat living in extreme poverty are the beneficiaries of the project. While the district panchayat has set aside ₹5.7 lakh for each house, the contribution of the KSHB will be ₹3.8 lakh.

“Each unit will be completed spending ₹9.5 lakh and the project will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Sunday at a function to be held at Kottarakara,” said district panchayat president P.K. Gopan at a press meet here on Friday.

The 437 sq ft houses will have 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, and attached toilet. The keys will be handed over after completing all works including plumbing and electrification.

The beneficiaries were selected from a list published after conducting a State-level survey to identify those living in extreme poverty. Land-owning families with more than one member were picked from the list for the project.

Kathirmani

The district panchayat is also planning to launch Matta rice under the brand ‘Kathirmani’ in the market from March. It is a project taken over by the panchayat as part of its efforts to start cultivation in fallow lands across the district.

The local body had farmed paddy at Venkulam polder in Poruvazhi grama panchayat. Self-help groups, voluntary organisations, and clubs are part of the project and they get subsidy on labour cost. The district panchayat will offer a support price for the crop and procure it.

“The district panchayat has set aside ₹2 crore for the purpose and paddy cultivation as part of the Kathirmani project will be extended to 1000 more hectares in the next financial year,” said Mr. Gopan.

