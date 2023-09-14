Kollam District Medical Office issues dengue alert

September 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The District Medical Office (DMO) has sounded an alert against dengue fever urging the public to take necessary precautions to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

While symptoms include headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle pain and joint pain along with high fever, people infected with the mosquito-borne viral disease will also develop skin rashes. “Those with continuous vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding, black stool, wheezing and severe drop in blood pressure should seek immediate medical attention. Even if the fever subsides, complete rest for another three to four days is recommended. Patients should drink plenty of fluids and sleep inside mosquito nets. People who have been infected with dengue should take extra care to avoid recurrence as it can be dangerous,” said District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu.

Mosquito eradication

The department has also directed to strengthen source eradication measures and consistent clean-up drives. Since dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, all possible sources that include discarded containers and toys, drip pans of refrigerators, indoor plants, plastic sheets, tarpaulin, terrace, and sunshade should be cleared. “During the lockdown, many families started growing money plant and other ornamental plants providing ideal conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes require very small quantity of water to breed and their eggs remain intact for nearly a year. If exposed to moisture, the eggs will hatch within a week. Eradicating mosquito breeding grounds is the main preventive measure against dengue fever,” said the DMO.

