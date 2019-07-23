Kollam District Jail launches freedom combo pack

Customised for online sales, the Kollam District Jail on Tuesday launched its freedom combo pack priced ₹125 in the market.

The second in the State after the Viyyur Central Jail to start online sales, the combo includes biriyani, chapati, chicken curry, dessert and bottled water.

The meal will be prepared by 14 inmates of the jail and home-delivered to the customers through Swiggy, the online delivery app.

Sufficient for two persons, each pack contains 500 gm of chicken biriyani, three chapatis, 150 gm of chicken curry, carrot halwa or kinnathappam, and a bottle of Hilly Aqua, packaged drinking water from Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KIIDC).

Food items prepared in the district jail enjoy a good clientele in Kollam, generating a daily income of over ₹50,000 through mobile unit and counter sales.

Though there are other items offered by the inmates including vegetable curry and egg curry, only those included in the combo pack will be available online.

Bottled water

The Kollam District Jail had earlier opened a counter for selling Hilly Aqua bottled water priced ₹10 and according to jail authorities they will add more items in the online menu depending on the response and demand.

The project has been implemented at the district jail as per the instructions of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Singh.

“Food items prepared by jail inmates are the only products that haven’t seen any spike in the price during the last eight years. The Viyyur Central Jail was the first to start online sales and it turned out to be a success. After Kollam we will be launching it in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam very soon,” said Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons (South Zone) S. Santhosh, inaugurating the online sales.

He handed over the first combo pack to jail superintendent G. Chandrababu. AR camp deputy commandant V.S. Chitarsenan, Excise circle inspector N. Naushad and ward councillor B. Shylaja were also present on the occasion.