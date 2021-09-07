Kollam District Collector Abdul Nasar steps down

KOLLAM

07 September 2021

To take charge as head of MGNREGS

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar, the driving force behind noted campaigns like Safe Kollam, is stepping down after completing two years in office.

He will be taking charge as the director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) shortly. Mr.Nasar had to face many challenges after he took reigns of the district administration.

A couple of months after he assumed charge as the 47th Collector of Kollam, he had to handle the floods and later the pandemic. He helmed the COVID-19 containment and prevention measures in the district and his social media interventions during the period were noted.

He has also settled 90% of the complaints that came before him through various grievance redressal programmes. Mr.Nasar had conceived and introduced Safe Kollam, a multi-level strategy that targets various aspects including safe environment, safe water, safe food, safe road and safe children.

Awareness programmes, regular inspections and strict enforcement were part of the ambitious project.

Recently he had started an internship programme to ensure participation of youngsters in development projects and disaster management.

Mr.Nasar turning teacher and taking online classes to motivate students during the beginning of academic year was also widely appreciated. During his tenure, he also dealt with renovation and digitalisation of offices, steps to make Kollam bypass accident-free, implementation of LIFE project and coordination of various voluntary organisations.