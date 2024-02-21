Kollam district administration to launch comprehensive suicide prevention programme

February 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

With a surge in suicide rates, the district administration has decided to implement a comprehensive programme to ensure access to mental health facilities and provide assistance to deal with related issues.

Measures will be taken to detect anxiety, depression and stress at an early stage and offer professional help. According to officials, issues leading to suicide, including domestic abuse, health problems, substance abuse, and financial problems will be identified through a comprehensive intervention in socio-economic sectors. One highlight of the programme will be opportunities to share mental health concerns confidentially with experts.

Since it has been assessed that 80% of depression-related issues can be cured through early treatment, adequate help will be provided. The services of Kudumbashree and ASHA workers will be utilised to the maximum extent in carrying out mental health and care activities.

“Awareness will be created to equip the public to identify risk factors and red flags that trigger suicide. Counselling will be given to those in need. Social media awareness will be ensured among youth. Media should be vigilant while publishing news related to suicide,” said District Collector N. Devidas.

The programme will be prepared in coordination with various departments and a workshop will be held in the second week of March. The initial phase activities will be led by the departments of Health, Local Self-Government, Women and Child Development, Police, Education, Labour, Social Justice, Excise, Higher Education, and Fire and Rescue.

A committee comprising various departments has been formed for the purpose under Subcollector Mukund Thakur, nodal officer of District Mental Health Programme T. Sagar, and head of Paripally Medical College Community Health Department P.S. Indu.

