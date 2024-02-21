GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kollam district administration to launch comprehensive suicide prevention programme

Opportunities will be ensured to share mental health concerns confidentially with experts

February 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

With a surge in suicide rates, the district administration has decided to implement a comprehensive programme to ensure access to mental health facilities and provide assistance to deal with related issues.

Measures will be taken to detect anxiety, depression and stress at an early stage and offer professional help. According to officials, issues leading to suicide, including domestic abuse, health problems, substance abuse, and financial problems will be identified through a comprehensive intervention in socio-economic sectors. One highlight of the programme will be opportunities to share mental health concerns confidentially with experts.

Since it has been assessed that 80% of depression-related issues can be cured through early treatment, adequate help will be provided. The services of Kudumbashree and ASHA workers will be utilised to the maximum extent in carrying out mental health and care activities.

“Awareness will be created to equip the public to identify risk factors and red flags that trigger suicide. Counselling will be given to those in need. Social media awareness will be ensured among youth. Media should be vigilant while publishing news related to suicide,” said District Collector N. Devidas.

The programme will be prepared in coordination with various departments and a workshop will be held in the second week of March. The initial phase activities will be led by the departments of Health, Local Self-Government, Women and Child Development, Police, Education, Labour, Social Justice, Excise, Higher Education, and Fire and Rescue.

A committee comprising various departments has been formed for the purpose under Subcollector Mukund Thakur, nodal officer of District Mental Health Programme T. Sagar, and head of Paripally Medical College Community Health Department P.S. Indu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.