Kollam District administration to ensure strict compliance during trawl ban

As the annual monsoon trawling ban comes into effect, the district administration will be strengthening enforcement measures to ensure that there are no violations.

Harbours on the west of Neendakara Bridge, Thangassery and Azheekkal will remain closed during the ban period and mechanised boats will not venture into the sea till the ban ends. Traditional boats other than those fitted with inboard engines can operate in the Neendakara harbour. Owners of private boat jetties and wharfs on the eastern shores of Ashtamudi Lake shall not permit landing for fishing boats. All diesel pumps in the coastal zone of Neendakara, Shaktikulangara, Alappad and Azheekal will be closed till July 28. While some pumps in Neendakara, Shaktikulangara and Azheekkal operated by Matsyafed will be functioning, pumps in the district are not allowed to sell fuel in cans or bottles without the permission of the District Collector.

The district administration had instructed all non-State fishing vessels operating from Kollam to leave the coast ahead of the ban. Kollam Subcollector will be in charge of ensuring the compliance of norms and maintaining law and order till the annual ban ends and a daily report of the same will be submitted to the Collector.

While the Coastal police will ensuring strict adherence with the guidelines, tahsildars of Kollam and Karunagapally shall perform the duties of executive magistrates during the period. If there is an emergency situation in the coastal belt, Assistant Commissioners of Police and the Deputy Director of Fisheries have been asked inform the Subcollector and take further action.