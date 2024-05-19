GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kollam district administration to ensure hassle-free school reopening  

Published - May 19, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has taken steps to ensure the necessary infrastructure facilities in all schools in Kollam before reopening.

Instructions have been given to check water quality in approved labs and conduct source eradication activities in an efficient manner. After reopening, the service of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme units will be used for sanitation-related activities.

Tree branches near school buildings posing danger should be cut after informing the Local Self-Government concerned. If trees posing danger have to be axed, the Tree Committee should be informed. Schools have also been asked to ensure fitness of school buses and police clearance certificate of staff.

While it has been directed to complete all procedures before May 27, traffic signs and speed breakers will be placed in front of schools near busy roads. Necessary arrangements for waste management should be made in schools and it should be handed over to Haritha Karma Sena after segregating organic and inorganic wastes. The officials concerned have been instructed to ensure required number of toilets and facilities for differently abled in schools.

