Kollam district administration formulates pre-monsoon action plan

Pre-monsoon cleaning activities will be intensified to destroy the sources of mosquitoes

March 24, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam district administration has instructed all departments to work in coordination to facilitate the pre-monsoon preparations and ensure precautionary measures to check the spread of contagious disease during the rains.

While dry container elimination campaign for prevention of dengue fever is continuing in the district, pre-monsoon cleaning activities will be intensified to destroy the sources of mosquitoes.

Mosquito breeding sites like water from containers for growing indoor plants, AC and fridge trays, stagnant water in boats and country crafts lying idle after fishing trips will be identified and cleared. Beauty parlours, barber shops, and tattoo shops will be screened to prevent the spread of hepatitis B and C.

District Collector N. Devidas said that the cooperation of grama sabhas and ward health sanitation committees will be ensured and the LSGs will be functioning in coordination with Health department in activities as part of the monsoon preparedness.

While mass campaign and meetings will be held with the respective health institutions, cooperation of Fisheries department will be sought for carrying out source eradication activities on boats. Awareness programmes will also be held among the students to encourage them to observe dry day. Screening of malaria and filaria among guest workers will be strengthened and activities will be carried out in collaboration with Animal Husbandry department to prevent animal-borne diseases like rabies and nipah.

The district administration has also issued a warning that waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, shigella, and hepatitis A are likely to be reported more during summer.

